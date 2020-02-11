Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: The Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi, where assembly elections were held on February 8, saw a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency, a total of seven candidates were in the fray but AAP nominee Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat won the seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP replaced its sitting MLA Sandeep Kumar and fielded Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra constituency. The BJP declared Ram Chander Chawriya and the Congress nominated Jai Kishan. The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Delhi voted the AAP to power with Arvind Kejriwal's party candidates winning in 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP could win just three seats, while the Congress drew a blank. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister.