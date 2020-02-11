Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020: BJP Candidate Om Prakash Sharma Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishwas Nagar, February 11: BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma won from Vishwas Nagar constituency. The Vishwas Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi saw a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Vishwas Nagar Vidhan sabha assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates were in the fray whose fate was decided by 1,86,871 registered voters. Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP Workers After Party's Thumping Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'Dilli Waalon, I Love You'.

The AAP had declared Deepak Singla and the Congress nominated Gurucharan Singh Rau. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Gagan Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, East Arjun Nagar, Lehri Colony, AGCR Enclave, Hargobind Vihar, Dayanand Vihar, Arya Nagar, Priya Nagar Enclave, Karkardooma Village, Jagriti Enclave, Pushpanjali, Ram Vihar, Vigyan Vihar, Anand Vihar Shrestha Vihar are some of the localities in the constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP secured just three constituencies, while the Congress remain seatless. According to IANS and Cvoter survey, over 50 per cent respondents said they were satisfied with Arvind Kejriwal's performance.