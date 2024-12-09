In a recent interview with the BBC, Chioma Nnadi, the newly appointed editorial director of British Vogue magazine, expressed deep concern regarding the resurgence of thin models in the fashion industry. She attributes this troubling trend to the rising popularity of anti-obesity medications, particularly highlighting the widespread use of Ozempic. "We are witnessing a concerning shift back to thinness being showcased as a fashion ideal, a notion we should actively resist," Nnadi stated. Filler Fatigue Has Finally Arrived.

Her apprehension is shared by many of her colleagues within the industry, as she emphasized the collective worry regarding the prevalence of extreme thinness, which has been reminiscent of the notorious "heroin chic" era dominated by supermodel Kate Moss in the 1990s and early 2000s. "I think there is a cultural shift in how we perceive and care for our bodies," she remarked, underscoring the responsibility of her publication to present a broader spectrum of body sizes. The State of Style: Key Trends Shaping Fashion in 2024.

Fashion Models

Models (Photo Credits: File Image)

Despite the efforts of various brands to embrace models of diverse shapes and sizes on the runway, Nnadi, 44, acknowledged that the representation of body diversity remains insufficient, noting that many models continue to embody a particularly thin aesthetic. "Our magazine cannot single-handedly change this narrative, especially while designers continue to produce garments aimed at a standard size," she concluded, highlighting the systemic issues within the fashion industry that perpetuate unrealistic body standards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).