Amul Billboards have transformed the advertising landscape for decades, seamlessly weaving current events and trends into their clever messaging! Their creativity and wit have not only grabbed the spotlight but also turned these billboards into viral memes that spread like wildfire across social media. With an ingenious blend of humor and sharp commentary on contemporary news and societal themes, Amul has captured the hearts of netizens everywhere, showcasing a vibrant evolution in our culture of laughter! Gen-Alpha and Gen-Z: Decoding Slanguage.

Being 'Very Demure' and the Quest for Trademark Fame

In 2024, everyone couldn't stop talking about being “very mindful” and acting “very cutesy” or “very demure.” It all started when a TikTok user named Jools Lebron shared a fun video about how she navigates different daily situations, and before we knew it, her phrases went viral!

The Olympics: A Meme Paradise

The Paris Olympics turned out to be not only a showcase of amazing athletic talent but also a treasure trove of hilarious memes! There were standout moments like the French pole vaulter dramatically getting knocked out of the competition after knocking the bar down in a memorable fashion, and the Turkish shooter who showed up without the usual gear but brought plenty of charisma! From Robot Baby by Schiaparelli to B-Girl Raygun’s Olympic Performance, a Look Back at the Year 2024 in Micro News.

Baby Animals Bring Joy

Unlikely TikTok star “Moo Deng” has captured the attention of the internet. This adorable baby pygmy hippo has won the hearts of millions of social media users.

As the cost-of-living crisis continued and anxieties over the upcoming US election loomed, we found a couple of bright spots to bring us joy: an adorable baby pygmy hippo and a giant baby penguin. Additionally, we can’t forget about Pesto the Penguin, who has become a true sensation in Australia!

Zomato’s ‘Pure Veg’ Delivery Fleet

When Zomato introduced their green-themed delivery uniforms, people were a bit puzzled. Were they promoting vegetarianism or being eco-friendly? This sparked a wave of memes that poked fun at the idea, making it a memorable moment for all the right—or wrong—reasons! New Year’s Eve 2024 Fashion Tips To Ring In 2025: Timeless Jewellery Pieces To Style Your NYE Outfit.

Kate Middleton's Royal Meme Moment

The royal family had their share of laughs too! When a heavily photoshopped Mother’s Day image of Kate Middleton made waves online, the Internet couldn't resist joining in with a flurry of memes. Even Buckingham Palace found itself in on the joke!

Donald Trump Memes Galore

Donald Trump Jr. had a bit of a rough time counting votes and took to X (formerly Twitter) asking for meme help. “Show me the memes!" he pleaded, admitting he was running on empty. This call brought a wave of creative content, including a viral video of Trump waving goodbye to Vice President Kamala Harris that racked up over 10.9 million views—definitely a moment to remember!

Delulu Slang Takes Off

The slang term ‘Delulu,’ short for delusional, made its way into the spotlight this year, moving beyond K-pop fandoms to become a global Internet sensation. Memes exploring the fun and imaginative fantasies people hold about their idols popped up everywhere!

Dua Lipa's Bollywood Delight

Dua Lipa lit up the stage at the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai with an exciting mashup of her hit “Levitating” and Shah Rukh Khan’s classic “Woh Ladki Jo.” Fans went wild, especially since it brought a beloved, long-running fan-made meme to life, creating a beautiful bridge between Hollywood and Bollywood!

Memes from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama-filling the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, social media erupted with memes and jokes both during and after her speech. It was a lively mix of wit and humor filling feeds!

Popcorn Tax Humor

One clever user decided to poke fun at the GST Council by sharing a meme about the fuss over taxes on caramel popcorn. Another chimed in, saying, “Suddenly #Popcorn got so much attention. #ACTII is just so popular without ads!”

All these moments truly brought laughter and joy to our screens this year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).