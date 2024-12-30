This year in micro news is an exciting initiative designed to break through your algorithmic bubble and bring back to light everything you may have forgotten. The transformation of news into humour, memes, and entertaining analysis is stronger than ever. Here are just a few key highlights from the wealth of stories that have made waves throughout the year. Gen-Alpha and Gen-Z: Decoding Slanguage.

Yet amid these major events were countless smaller moments that shaped the narrative of the year. This is the year in micro news, designed to shatter your algorithmic bubble and remind you of everything you might have overlooked or never even realized happened.

Micro News Flash

Robot Baby- Schiaparelli stole the spotlight at Paris Couture Week with a remarkable highlight: a cutting-edge robot baby adorned with electrical panels, cables, and crystals.

B-girl Raygun- Dr Rachel Gunn from Australia became a household name this summer for her standout performance in the groundbreaking Olympic-breaking competition, albeit not for the reasons she anticipated. The Best Trends of 2024.

Holding Spaces- The press tour for “Wicked” was filled with tedious interviews, but one stood head and shoulders above the rest. In a brief and baffling sit-down with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, a journalist from our magazine posed a nonquestion that birthed a viral catchphrase. 2024 – the Year of Pop Femininomenon.

The year 2024 was filled with major headlines. In the United States, a leading presidential candidate withdrew from the race at the last minute, while another candidate survived two assassination attempts. Voters also decisively rejected the incumbent administration. Additionally, the year was marked by international conflicts, the Summer Olympics, and not one, but two Emmy Award ceremonies.

