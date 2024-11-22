A bill to ban fur imports and sales in the UK was introduced to Parliament in October 2024 by Labour MP Ruth Jones. The Fur Free Britain campaign, led by Humane Society International/UK, hailed this as a significant step forward.

The proposed law would extend existing fur trade bans on cats, dogs, and seals to include foxes, raccoon dogs, mink, and other animals, effectively prohibiting the import and sale of all animal fur in the UK. If passed, it would address the UK's involvement in the global fur trade, estimated to involve the killing of around 7 million animals from 2019 to 2023. Moo-Ve Over Leopard, Cow Print Has Joined the Conversation.

Fur farming has been illegal in the UK since 2003, yet fur imports remain legal. Campaigners urge the government to support the bill and end this inconsistency, with backing from celebrities like Dame Judi Dench, Stella McCartney, and Leona Lewis OBE. Over two decades ago, the UK took a significant step by banning fur farming, a decision that reflected our growing commitment to animal welfare. Now, this Bill presents a vital opportunity to take further action against the cruel fur trade, addressing the remnants of suffering tied to this industry. By implementing a nationwide ban on the import and sale of fur products, we can step in to protect countless animals who face unnecessary pain and death for their fur. This is a chance for Labour to fulfill its promise to enhance animal welfare in a way that resonates deeply with compassion and ethics.

Mark Glover, chair of the Labour Animal Welfare Society, expressed, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ruth Jones MP on this significant bill that aims to end Britain's complicity in the suffering experienced by animals on fur farms. A ban on fur product imports would mean that we no longer contribute to the horrible pain these innocent beings endure in the fur trade. The Labour government recognized over 20 years ago that fur farming goes against our moral values, and this bill would close the loophole that allows products to enter our country that we deem unacceptable to produce here. We earnestly urge the government to reflect the public’s sentiment for humane treatment of animals by supporting this important measure.”

Furthermore, it's essential to consider the broader implications of the fur industry on our environment. The harsh chemicals used in fur production can be hazardous and damaging to our planet. In fact, the environmental toll of producing fur from mink, fox, and raccoon dogs far surpasses that of more commonly used materials like cotton and even synthetic alternatives such as polyester and acrylic. The fur industry has a substantial carbon footprint, exacerbated by the vast amounts of animal feed needed for these carnivorous animals, along with the potential pollution of local waterways caused by manure from fur farms. Together, we can work towards a more compassionate and sustainable future for both animals and the environment.

