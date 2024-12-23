Let's be real: the end-of-year party season is about more than just holiday cheer; it's also a time to dress up. With luscious velvet blazers, vibrant red dresses, and glimmering party skirts, there is no season quite as fashionable as the December holidays. This also means it's the perfect time to play with jewelry in bigger and bolder ways. Zodiac Jewellery – One Love, One Fashion, One Anthem.

According to InStyle Magazine, this year's jewelry trends align with the return of flamboyant and opulent styles seen on the runways. Holiday jewelry features clashing metals, statement-making earrings, and luxurious bracelets. Despite the loudness and exuberance of the season, there is still room for more intimate expressions. This is where charm jewelry and accessory stacking come into play, allowing for personal touches in how we express ourselves during this festive period. Jane Birkin and Her Multifaceted Relationship With the Luxury Brand Hermès.

As office parties and New Year’s Eve invitations increase, InStyle consulted three experts to identify the top holiday jewelry trends to enhance your style throughout the party season.

Jewelry Trends for the Festive Season

1. Going Metal

One trend to embrace this holiday season is mixing and matching gold and silver jewelry. Maguire emphasizes, "I love the look of layered earrings, bracelets, and necklaces in different metals." While it might seem like a fashion faux pas, mixing metals can add depth and dimension to your outfit, moving away from the typical metallic monochrome palettes. For example, try pairing a gold ear cuff with a silver dangling earring to channel this trend. Maguire also notes that this is a look you can wear beyond the holiday season: "Silver and gold are year-round jewelry trends, so they will never go ‘out of season.’ Instead of building a collection for a specific moment, opt for styles that you can wear for any occasion."

2. Cuffing Season

'Tis the season to shine bright, and ear cuffs are a great way to do that. Maguire describes them as a go-to for the holiday season because they add "novelty to your earring game." If ear cuffs seem overwhelming, start by wearing just one on its own. However, if "more is more" is your style philosophy, you can layer them over drop earrings or stack them with stud earrings. Customize your ear styling to match your comfort level.

3. Stacked

While recent years have seen a rise in "quiet luxury" and the "clear girl aesthetic," the fashion pendulum is swinging back toward maximalism and opulence. Stacking jewelry is perfect for this trend. Lawler recommends stacking both necklaces and rings this holiday season. "A thoughtfully curated ring stack can elevate your hand's appearance and spark conversation, telling a story about your style," she explains. "And more is more when it comes to decorating your neckline." Not just anything goes when stacking jewelry, though. For necklaces, Lawler suggests mixing materials and varying lengths. For rings, she advises pairing different shapes and finishes, and layering in pieces with wavy silhouettes.

4. So Charmed

Bag charms are a top accessory trend for 2024, but why limit them to bags? The holiday season, characterized by intimate connections and family traditions, is perfect for charm jewelry. Batnick Plessner recommends selecting a "personal mix of charms." Whether inspired by astrology, sports, pop culture, or food, charm jewelry is a creative way to tell your story.

5. Love to Love

The holiday season evokes luxury—think champagne, sumptuous velvet clothing, and exquisite gifts. The tennis bracelet, with its elegantly lined stones and available in a variety of sizes and materials, is perfect for the season. "They’re great for layering with both silver and gold pieces, adding extra shine," says Maguire.

As the party invitations roll in, now is the perfect time to elevate your style with stunning jewelry that will make you the star of any gathering. This year's trends offer a delightful mix of elegance and boldness, featuring intricate designs and vibrant colors that can complement any holiday outfit. From sparkling statement earrings that catch the light to layered necklaces that add sophistication, these jewelry trends are all about making a memorable impression. Embrace the festive spirit by choosing pieces that reflect your personality, ensuring you celebrate the season in style and stand out at every event.

