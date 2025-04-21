OPPO K13 5G will be launched today in India, likely as a mid-range smartphone. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. The phone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 50MP main camera and AI tools. Oppo K13 5G will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone will likely run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. OPPO K13 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. iPhone 16e Becomes Best-Selling Apple Smartphone Despite Criticism Over Design and Price: Report.

OPPO K13 5G Launch Today in India

No lags. No heat. No excuses. The #OPPOK13 is here for one thing—flawless gameplay every single time. Launching on 21st April. #LiveUnstoppable #OPphone Know more: https://t.co/O13McKcGgn pic.twitter.com/bMEB3A7AmZ — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)