The symbolism in a diverse country like India resonates deeply with the masses, as movies showcase the rich tapestry of cultures and religious symbolism. Allu Arjun, in an androgynous avatar in Pushpa 2, ignites curiosity among movie lovers across the nation. Tollywood’s Stylish Star captivates audiences clad in body paint, a pattu saree, earrings, nose pins, necklaces, bangles, and rings. With a garland of lemons around his neck and a gun in tow, this bold transformation from the macho Pushpa Raj of the first part sparks meaningful dialogue among fans and movie enthusiasts.

From his katara makeup to the tri shuls in the background and the gun in hand, every detail is meticulously examined as fans seek to unravel the meaning behind this look. Some wonder if it draws inspiration from Goddess Kali’s fierce avatar portrayed during village jataras or pays homage to the boar spirit Panjurli from Kantara. However, the film reveals that Allu Arjun embodies Gangamma Thalli, a revered deity celebrated during the jatara in Tirupati every May.

“The look is based on a lyric from the song Daakko Daakko Meka, which refers to Gangamma thalli: Gangamma thalli jatara, kollu patella kothara, katthiki netthuti puthara, devatha kaina tappadhu yera, idhi lokam talaraathara,” explains the source. “It was director Sukumar’s vision, and Allu Arjun fully immersed himself to recreate that.”

