Happy birthday to everyone celebrating their birthdays on 20 December 2024! Birthdays are truly special. People celebrating their birthdays between November 22 and December 21 have Sagittarius astrological sign or Dhanu rashi. Daily horoscopes offer astrological predictions for each zodiac sign. There are 12 zodiac signs, and daily astrology covers various aspects like love, career, health, relationships and finance. So what does today’s horoscope say about all the zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces? Let us look at the daily horoscope of all the zodiac signs for 20 December 2024. Apart from the insights on how the day will be in terms of love, health, relationships, career, and money, we will also look at lucky colour and lucky number prediction for each of these 12 astrological signs. Weekly Horoscope for December 16-22: Know Astrological Predictions and Tips for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Your fiery spirit ignites new passions and projects this week, Aries. Embrace challenges with unwavering determination, but remember to pace yourself and find balance amidst your drive.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 20

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Today, you may feel a strong pull towards stability and security. Focus on nurturing your relationships and creating a comfortable environment for yourself. Remember to balance your practical side with a touch of indulgence.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Number: 9

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Gemini, your quick wit and adaptability will shine this week. Focus on building strong connections and expressing your thoughts clearly. A surprise opportunity may arise, so be ready to seize the moment.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 24, 11

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Your emotions might be a bit all over the place today, Cancer. Take some time for self-care and focus on activities that bring you peace. Remember, your intuition is strong, so trust your gut feelings.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6, 11

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Your creative spark ignites new opportunities this week, Leo! Embrace your leadership qualities and shine brightly. However, watch for impulsive decisions and prioritise self-care to maintain your radiant energy.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Focus on self-care and prioritise mental well-being. Unexpected opportunities may arise, so be open to new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 9, 18

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Libra, your charm and diplomacy will shine, attracting positive attention. Focus on balancing personal and professional commitments for overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4, 8

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Focus on personal growth and self-discovery. A new opportunity might arise, but proceed with caution and trust your intuition.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6, 2

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Embrace your adventurous spirit and seek new experiences. Focus on personal growth and self-improvement.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 15, 18

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorn, this week brings a blend of challenges and opportunities. Financial matters might require careful planning, while personal relationships could face minor tensions. Stay patient, and your hard work will pay off in the long run.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Your mind is buzzing with ideas, and you're eager to share them with the world. Focus on practical steps to bring your visions to life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7, 6

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Embrace your intuitive side, Pisces. Trust your instincts and let your creativity flow. Focus on self-care and nurture your emotional well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5, 10

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).