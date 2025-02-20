20 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 51 of the year falls on 20th February, and it will be like any other—filled with opportunities, challenges, and moments to cherish. How it unfolds depends on what you make of it! Pisces season (February 19–March 20) has also kickstarted, so if you are born today, you belong to the Pisces zodiac sign or Meen Rashi in Hindi. A Piscean is intuitive, compassionate, and deeply imaginative, often lost in their dreamy world. There are 12 zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 20, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for the astrological signs.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

You're a natural leader, Aries, but this period calls for a touch of tact. Channel your fiery energy into achieving your goals, but remember to consider others' perspectives.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 17

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Taureans often value stability. However, this period may bring unexpected shifts. Embrace these changes as opportunities for growth and new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 22

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Your words have power, Gemini. Be mindful of how you express yourself, ensuring your communication is clear, honest, and kind.

Lucky Colour: Marigold

Lucky Number: 23

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

It's okay to prioritize your emotional well-being, Cancer. Learn to set healthy boundaries to protect your sensitive heart and create space for self-care.

Lucky Colour: Moonstone White

Lucky Number: 4

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

You shine as an individual, Leo, but this period encourages collaboration. Combine your creative talents with others to achieve even greater things.

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Lucky Number: 1

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Virgos tend to be detail-oriented. This period calls for releasing the need for perfection and embracing the beauty of imperfection.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Number: 9

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Libras seek balance in their relationships. This period emphasizes finding inner harmony and peace within yourself first.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 15

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Scorpios are no strangers to transformation. Use this period to face challenges head-on and emerge stronger and more resilient.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Embrace your adventurous spirit by seeking knowledge and new perspectives. This could involve travel, learning, or exploring philosophical ideas.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 32

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorns are known for their dedication to work. This period encourages you to find a healthy balance between your professional life and personal enjoyment.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 21

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Aquarians are naturally individualistic. This period highlights the importance of celebrating your unique qualities and expressing your authentic self.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 46

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pisces are deeply intuitive and imaginative. This period is ripe for turning your dreams into reality through visualization and focused intention.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 62

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

