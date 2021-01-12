One has to give more than usual when they have to run multiple ventures at the same time. Some succeed, while some don't. The ones who succeed go all out of their way to make sure every work they do ends up giving the results they desire. Noratram Loroli falls in this category and his achievements speaks for him.

Noratram Loroli is a State President Of Dr Ambedkar Student Front Of India. Thus student body is formed to discuss the issues faced my college students in India. Noratram and his team members make sure these problems are resolved and the college students have a safe educational environment.

Along with handling such a big responsibility, Noratram Loroli also runs a successful YouTube channel called Ambedkarite People's Voice. The YouTube channel has a greater reach with 6 lakh plus subscribers. This year, his YouTube channel was awarded the Silver Play Button.

These two aren't the only work Noratram Loroli does. He also runs a credible and popular news channel called Ambedkarite People's Voice. The channel covers every big or small happenings around the world.

Despite having his hands occupied with so much work, Noratram Loroli is quite active on social media, especially his Facebook page. He believes that it is important to connect with more and more people on social media as it helps to others' perspective and growth in the business too. Noratram also has a page called Amberkarite People's Voice which has many followers. One can connect with him even via the same page.