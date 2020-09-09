It’s not easy! The novel coronavirus has put a hold on many things, but the housing market is still on. One of the possible reasons could be that we have spent too much time at home this year, than ever, that has inspired us to look forward to the next place. While to some, it was already on the cards for the family, before the virus arrived. Either way, apartment hunting during a pandemic requires a different approach to safety. It may not be an ideal situation for house hunt at this moment, but it is important to many. Crisis or no, leases continue to expire. Whether you are moving because you have to or because you want to, the rental market remains alive, especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi. So, if you are thinking about moving or currently looking for a new place, here are some things that you should keep in mind while moving in safely. DIY Home Decor Ideas: From Decorated Wine Bottles to Paper Wind Chimes, 5 Easy Ways to Brighten Your House.

How to Search for a Rented Apartment?

If you are planning to stay in an area that you already know well, then your work is half done here. Because there is less research to do. Otherwise, you will want to learn as much as you can before you get into the specifics of your search. And the coronavirus pandemic limit those explorations. So, how to search for a new apartment? Work with a local rental agent. Let them know what you are looking for and what your budget is, and they will provide you with a list of suitable options in return, including more information about the specific area.

Virtual House Tour

Landlords are just as eager to find renters as renters are to find apartments. And the risk factor that involves in the house hunt, personally during the pandemic, is quite known. This is why, landlords and agents offer a virtual house tour to their clients and renters. Treat the virtual tour, as you would in an in-person tour. Ask detailed questions, and have your guide show every corner of the apartment. Ask all the questions about windows and repairs, and even smells.

Do Not Forget to Take a Tour Outside

Once you are done touring the inside, ask your guide to take you through the outside, as it is just as important. The society, the neighbourhood, markets and shops nearby, everything is significant while you move into a new place.

Ask for a Video and Pics After

Once the virtual tour is done, and if you like the space, ask your guide to take a video of the entire apartment and some pictures. If you like the place, you will want to see it again and again, as you consider your decision, the same way you would do, during an in-person tour.

Be Safe, if Touring in Person

Different states are at various degrees of lockdown. Although, we are in an unlock phase, we must not forget the rising cases in the country. If you feel comfortable or want to tour in person, before confirming the house, make sure you follow your safety procedures. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing throughout the visit. Avoid touching your face as well, till you have had a chance to wash your hands after leaving.

Move Safely

Once everything is confirmed, plan how you will move to your new apartment. Moving companies and rental truck companies are deemed essentials and continuing to operate with procedures put in place. Besides, if you plan to work with movers, distance yourself physically during the process, wear your mask and have your boxes packed and ready to go before they get to your home.

These are some of the major things you must keep in mind while apartment hunting during a pandemic. It is a difficult situation, and renting a house does not look the same anymore, but you can still do it, following stringent measures. Stay home, stay safe, take your time and get as much information as possible before you confirm to rent an apartment.

