11 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 42 of the year, February 11, brings a sense of steady progress as the year unfolds. With routines settling in, it’s a great time to refocus on goals and embrace new opportunities. Aquarius season (January 20 – February 18) encourages us to embrace our individuality, connect with our community, and envision a brighter future. And we are in the middle of it. So, if you are born on February 10, your astrological or zodiac sign is Aquarius or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. Zodiac signs offer a symbolic language for understanding personality traits and potential life paths. The 12 zodiac signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 10, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for all the 12 astrological signs. Whether it's a productive day or one for relaxation, Day 42 reminds us that every small step counts toward a fulfilling year. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Focus on cultivating patience. Aries' energy is naturally fiery and impulsive. This period could be about learning to temper that fire with patience and thoughtful action.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 27

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Focus on embracing change. Taurus loves stability. This could be a time to work on being more open to change and adapting to new circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 84

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Focus on deepening connections. Gemini excels at communication, but this period could be about going beyond surface-level interactions and building deeper, more meaningful connections.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 51

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Focus on self-care without guilt. Cancers are naturally nurturing. This could be a time to prioritise self-care without feeling guilty or neglecting their own needs.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 63

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Focus on authentic humility. Leos shine brightly. This period could be about balancing that confidence with genuine humility and recognising the contributions of others.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 98

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Focus on releasing self-criticism. Virgos tend to be highly critical of themselves. This could be a time to practice self-compassion and let go of perfectionism.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 42

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Focus on asserting boundaries. Libras value harmony. This period could be about learning to set healthy boundaries and prioritise their own needs without fear of conflict.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 76

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Focus on practising forgiveness. Scorpios can hold onto hurt deeply. This could be a time to explore forgiveness, both of others and themselves.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 35

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Focus on grounding and focus. Sagittarians love to explore. This period could be about finding grounding and focusing their energy on specific goals.

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Lucky Number: 59

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Focus on embracing joy. Capricorns are often focused on achievement. This could be a time to cultivate more joy and playfulness in their lives.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 20

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Focus on balancing independence and intimacy. Aquarians value independence. This could be a time to explore the balance between their need for freedom and their desire for connection.

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Number: 71

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Focus on developing self-trust. Pisces are highly intuitive. This could be a time to strengthen their self-trust and learn to rely on their inner guidance.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 88

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).