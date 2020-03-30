Alaya Furniturewalla Is Free-Spirited With Wild Heart and an Open Road Ahead, This Photoshoot Is All Kinds of Fabulousness!

Alaya F for IDiva photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The spunky millennial keeps us hooked to her Instagram moments. She channelled all that signature zest and posed for the magazine, IDiva as their cover girl. The ensuing photo shoot had a melange of fabulous and street style chic fashion moments. Not a trend hound but someone who resorts to showing us the subtle way of blending the trendy with classic styles, Alaya is a delight to reckon with. A stylist's delight, Alaya's one-of-a-kind style play extends beyond the usual and is edgy chic and minimalist but experimental at the same time. What renders her more engaging is her ability to be at ease with classic styles as she is with experimental ones.

Alaya, granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and former model and classical dancer Protima Bedi is also an alumnus of the New York Film Academy. Here is a closer look at the photo shoot that has been styled by Devanshi Tuli and lensed by Taras Taraporvala. Alaya Furniturewalla, Be It Denim on Denim or a Striped Playsuit, This Millennial Is Sexy AF at All Times!

A neon green sheer dress by Quod with sunnies from Carrera and boots from Dior was complimented with pearl jewellery, nude lips, pink eyelids and signature bushy eyebrows. Pulled back hair complete her look.

A Dhruv Kapoor jacket and baggy denim are teamed with a Dior bralette, wavy hair and subtle glam. Alaya Furniturewalla, Allowing Her Eclectic Dress to Do the Talking!

A printed pantsuit by Kshitij Jalori was teamed with green-toned beads, pulled back hair, bright mauve glossy lips and Dior boots.

An animal printed cami slip dress was teamed with a tasselled jacket by Dior, an emerald and pearl choker with wavy messy hair and subtle glam.

Alaya debuted with Jawani Janeman earlier this year, a comedy film directed by Nitin Kakkar featuring Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father and debutant Alaya Furniturewala as his daughter, alongside Tabu playing the role of her mother.