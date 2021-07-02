It's July 4th guys! The biggest celebration for all the Americans is here. On this day, we usually see fireworks, parades, and other patriotic celebrations taking place with an aim to celebrate freedom. In a nutshell, the Fourth of July is Independence Day for the USA peeps. Having said that, as the day falls during the summer season, we also see a lot of celebs wearing the perfect bikini or swimsuit from their closet and heading for a dip at the beach. And just in case, you are the one looking for bikini ideas, fret not, as we've got you covered. From Bella Throne, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Rihanna, we have compiled the list of best stars. Fourth of July 2021: 10 Facts About United States Independence Day That You Never Knew.

Take swimsuit inspiration from Hollywood babes and turn heads at the beach. There are tonnes of options to choose from - thong, string to something which does not flash much of your skin, we have searched all types of celebrity-worn bikinis, just for you. Yes, we know, that even you wanna flaunt those curves in Baywatch style at the beach, and interestingly you have come to the right spot. Here, check out bikini/swimsuit ideas to wear on July 4th, 2021. Fourth of July 2021: Five Books to Read to Understand The History Behind The Independence Day of United States.

Gigi Hadid in Tempting Red Shade!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Hottie Gina Rodriguez!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero (@hereisgina)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a Monokini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Statement July 4th Swimsuit Idea By Bella Throne!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Sexy Looking Cindy Crawford!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Are You Kaia Gerger Type?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

Meet Kim Kardashian!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

January Jones Serving You Stars!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones)

Oh Damn... Rihanna!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Selena Gomez...Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez's Closet (@selenascloset)

Last But Not The Least, Mia Khalifa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

That's it, guys! These are some of the top hotties from the Hollywood space from whom you can take fashion cues and look hot, hot, and just hot. Well at some point, we all want to go the celebrity way and so here's your chance girl. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).