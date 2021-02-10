Television diva Hina Khan is making sure that the world sees her winter wardrobe. As from past few days, she's on a picture sharing spree on the internet and is serving glamorous looks after looks. And well, today (Feb 10) was no different, as Hina teased fans with a slew of photos on her Instagram and we are sure you wanna take notes. This time, the style icon gave away a fashion idea on how to add shimmer to one's pastel as well as subtle winter wardrobe. Hina Khan Adds Drama to Her Denim Jumpsuit by Pairing It With a Leopard Printed Fur Jacket (View Pics).

In the latest pics, Hina looks dazzling hot as she pairs glittery black baggy pants with a warm furry crop top in shade mauve. Further, to add the extra effect, she has styled her overall look with a long trench coat in a lighter mauve tone. Well, we never knew that black and mauve can match this well. Tresses open, bright makeup, glossy lips and neatly done brows, is how Hina rounded her look. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A Closer Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Indeed, Hina Khan is slaying it in the above pictures. Having said that, she has always been perfect in the fashion department and that's the best part about her. The Hacked actress makes sure that each time she uploads something stylish on her IG, it's unique and never-seen-before kinds. We are in complete awe of this beauty. Stay stylish always!

