She is a stunner and she knows it! Blessed with a lithe frame, infectious smile and affable charm, Karishma Tanna is a delight to reckon with! As one of the most popular television actors, she is as much of a charmer on- screen as she is off-screen. On the fashion front, Karishma never fails to stir up a stylish storm in all of her off-duty looks. Her fashion repertoire features it all in ethnic ensembles - from a simple kurta or tunic to an intricately embroidered saree or neo-ethnic ensembles. But she also touches upon those minimalist chic contemporary vibes every now and then! With the new normal dictating our lives, Karishma took to flaunting her chic #OOTD from home. Featuring a printed dress by Appapop with some sporty kicks, textured wavy hair and that brilliant smile!

Modest as she comes across to be, Karishma enjoys a whopping following of 5.3 million on Instagram, never missing to keep us hooked to her musings with her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random fun stuff. Here's a closer look at Karishma's dressy stay at home #OOTD. Karishma Tanna Goes Matchy-Matchy With Her Gopi Vaid Kurta and Mask, Adopting the New Normal in Style!

Karishma Tanna - Dressy Chic

A printed back knot dress by Appapop worth Rs. 6,999 was paired with white kicks, textured wavy hair and nude pink lips. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

