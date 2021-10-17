National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh celebrates her birthday on October 17. While Keerthy is currently amongst the popular names down South, she's also eyeing Bollywood and is waiting for the right script to come her way. Keerthy is a brilliant actress and there are no two ways about it. But besides mastering her acting talent, she has also sharpened her taste in sartorial choices and those have struck some chords with us. Annaatthe First Look Out! Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh-Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on November 4.

Keerthy Suresh loves her traditional six yards. We have seen her nail some beautiful sarees in the past and she has won our hearts time and again. With her lean and petite frame, the Mahanati actress is able to add oodles of charm to her already lovely sarees. One peek inside her Instagram account and you're convinced that her taste in traditional outfits is rich and elegant. She loves those sophisticated sarees and adds a different aura to them, every time she wears them. While the girl looks equally adorable in modern outfits, sarees will forever have a special place in her heart. Samantha Akkineni Chills With Trisha, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Posts Happy Pics!

To celebrate this special occasion and also her love for six yards here's recalling a few of her best looks.

Going Gaga Over Her Red Saree

Pristine in White

Chic, All Day, Every Day

A Perfect Muse

A Blazer on a Saree Looks Sexy!

Loving this Outfit!

Traditional is Always Fun!

Coming to her professional life, Keerthy will have a working birthday this year as the actress is in Barcelona, shooting for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Next in line, she also has Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer, Ponniyin Selvan. She was earlier making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan but decided to exit it.

We hope Keerthy has a blast on her special day and that she has an eventful year ahead.

