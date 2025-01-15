The Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivities were celebrated with much warmth and fervour on Tuesday (January 14). Celebrities took to social media to share joyful snapshots of their celebrations. Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently busy shooting for Thalapathy 69, joined the Pongal celebration hosted by his manager and film producer Jagadish Palanisamy. The Tamil superstar took a break from his hectic schedule to celebrate alongside newlyweds Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s ‘Icon’ Thalapathy Vijay Blesses the Couple at Their Wedding (See Pics).

Thalapathy Vijay Celebrates Pongal With Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

The Pongal celebrations were held at the office of The Route, a production house and celebrity management company owned by Keerthy Suresh's close friend and Thalapathy Vijay's manager, Jagadish Palanisamy. A video shared by the official X(previously Twitter) handle of The Route saw Thalapathy Vijay arriving at the event along with several glimpses from the festivities. For the occasion, Keerthy wore a green saree paired with a pink blouse, while her hubby Antony was seen in a green kurta. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, looked stylish in a black and white floral printed shirt.

Newlyweds Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Celebrate Their First Pongal With Thalapathy Vijay and Other Celebs

Along with Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and her husband, the celebration was attended by a few other notable figures, including Mollywood actors Mamitha Baiju and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju will be seen alongside Vijay in Thalapathy 69. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh recently made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's Baby John. The movie, which was a Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tamil film Theri, failed to impress fans after its release. On the other hand, Vijay is gearing up for Thalapathy 69, which is said to be his final acting project before he ventures completely into politics. The upcoming Tamil film directed by H Vinoth also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju, among others.

