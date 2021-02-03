Kim Kardashian is on a mission of expanding her business and she is doing this in style. The owner of the clothing brand Skims is often seen talking about her line online an often treats her fans with pictures and reviews of her products. Kim is now all set to introduce a silk night suit collection on February 5 and did a glamourous shoot to give a sneak peek of what coming. Serving some major 90s vibe, Kardashian looked every inch of beautiful in her latest photoshoot. Kim Kardashian West on Vogue India Cover: Smoking Hot Pictures From Magazine Photo Shoot.

The first picture features Kim in a chocolate brown silk night suit. She is seen lying on a leopard-printed sofa with a vintage mirror in her hand. She went for winged eyeliner, matt base and pink lipstick for her makeup. In another photo, she is seen donning a sexy metallic pink bodysuit and robe. Posing in a sexy avatar, Kim opted for winger eyeliner, matt base and red lipstick for this look. She is seen posing with a vintage camera in this outfit.

Kim also showed off a molten gold silk shirt from the collection. With hair pulled down in curls, red lipstick and similar makeup, Kim is seen striking a pose as she sits on the floor. Another photo shows Kim lying down on a bed in champagne chemise from the collection. The business woman and mother of 4 looks stunning in these pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Apart from her work, the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) will chronicle the marriage problems of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the final episodes. A source with knowledge of their show said the disintegration of Kim and Kanye's marriage will feature heavily in the final storyline as they make their exit from the reality show. KUWTK is ending after more than a decade-long run and 20 seasons on E! later this year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Go Separate Ways Has Sparked Funny Memes and Jokes! Hilarious Reactions on the Couple’s Reported Divorce Are Mean but Will Make You LOL Hard.

Kim and Kanye had separated and are now negotiating the terms of a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. They have four children: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Kim is being represented by LA power divorce attorney Laura Wasser and it is said that even Kanye is okay going different ways now. Various sources disclosed that they would be getting a conventional separation documenting and they are in settlement converses to agree on accounts and how to part their properties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).