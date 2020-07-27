Kubbra Sait has become a popular face ever since her stint as Kuku in one of the most famous Netflix India originals, Sacred Games. After making her mark with a powerful performance in the series, Sait became a widely known and loved actress and was later seen in other famous web series such as Reject X, TVF Tripling, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati among others. She has also starred in popular films such as Gully Boy and Jawaani Jaaneman in cameos. Before venturing into acting, Kubbra was known to be one of the most successful Emcees in India. While we love her chirpy persona, what we love even more is her amazing style. Sacred Games Star Kubbra Sait Spots a 'Kuku' Reference in Paatal Lok and We Wonder If This Crossover Was Deliberate or Coincidental!
Kubbra is known for her trendy style and has completely floored us with her looks at several events. Be it her trendy travel looks or ethnic attires at traditional ceremonies, Kubbra has a great taste when it comes to fashion and hence as the actress celebrates her birthday on July 27, we take a look at some of her most stunning appearances ranging from red carpet to travel to quarantine. Kubbra Sait should certainly be your fashion inspiration if you want to look flawless in simple yet chic style. Here's looking at her amazing fashion choices. Kubbra Sait Suggests People to Stop Whining About the COVID-19 Lockdown, Here’s Why.
Have Some Floral Fun!
View this post on Instagram
I’ll paint me a rainbow 🌈 . . . For @kapilsharmashow at the promotions of #JawaaniJaaneman 💜 Outfit: @julyissue_online Jewellery: @the.olio.stories Footwear: @louboutinworld Styled by: @sanamratansi @style.cell Photographed: @devphotograpyofficial HMU: @charlottewang_hmua
Go Classy in Vanilla-White!
Give Some Boss Lady Vibes - Suit Up!
Indulge in Some Saree Love!
View this post on Instagram
And I say more often than not, “don’t put me in a saree, it’s stops my brain from functioning.” But, in this case wearing @houseofmilk and embellishments by @farahkhanali I haven’t felt more at heart. Love these throwbacks... and why not they happened in time. Shot by: @fuddyb88 ☀️
Go Bold or Go Home - Embrace the Drama in Red!
View this post on Instagram
Some self shot “Indore” photos for you. Presenting to you; yours truly Nominee for Best Actor in Negative Role - #Rejctx on @zee5premium at the #ITA2019 🤞🏽Go on now put some good wishes in the comments below 😁 ______________________________. Team Kubbra: @sanamratansi Wearing: @alinacernatescu Earrings: @deepagurnani Shoes: @trufflecollectionindia
Crop Tee + Ripped Jeans = Perfect Travel Wear!
View this post on Instagram
In 5 days I’ll be older, but visiting Stonehenge is surely making me like a youngling. Happy birthday Kubri, getting older couldn’t be fancier than visiting one of the oldest standing structures built by the Neolithic Age. Pwettty Cool I say. Thanki @sachin.seesurrun 👻 you have learnt some awesome photography skills.
We love how Kubbra Sait has a stunning balance of classy, chic yet dramatic style. The actress manages to look her best at any given event, be it a red carpet outing or a promotional event. We think Kubbra is totally slaying her fashion game and certainly hope to see her continue to do so post this coronavirus lockdown!
