Kubbra Sait has become a popular face ever since her stint as Kuku in one of the most famous Netflix India originals, Sacred Games. After making her mark with a powerful performance in the series, Sait became a widely known and loved actress and was later seen in other famous web series such as Reject X, TVF Tripling, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati among others. She has also starred in popular films such as Gully Boy and Jawaani Jaaneman in cameos. Before venturing into acting, Kubbra was known to be one of the most successful Emcees in India. While we love her chirpy persona, what we love even more is her amazing style. Sacred Games Star Kubbra Sait Spots a 'Kuku' Reference in Paatal Lok and We Wonder If This Crossover Was Deliberate or Coincidental!

Kubbra is known for her trendy style and has completely floored us with her looks at several events. Be it her trendy travel looks or ethnic attires at traditional ceremonies, Kubbra has a great taste when it comes to fashion and hence as the actress celebrates her birthday on July 27, we take a look at some of her most stunning appearances ranging from red carpet to travel to quarantine. Kubbra Sait should certainly be your fashion inspiration if you want to look flawless in simple yet chic style. Here's looking at her amazing fashion choices. Kubbra Sait Suggests People to Stop Whining About the COVID-19 Lockdown, Here’s Why.

Have Some Floral Fun!

Go Classy in Vanilla-White!

Give Some Boss Lady Vibes - Suit Up!

Indulge in Some Saree Love!

Go Bold or Go Home - Embrace the Drama in Red!

Crop Tee + Ripped Jeans = Perfect Travel Wear!

We love how Kubbra Sait has a stunning balance of classy, chic yet dramatic style. The actress manages to look her best at any given event, be it a red carpet outing or a promotional event. We think Kubbra is totally slaying her fashion game and certainly hope to see her continue to do so post this coronavirus lockdown!

