Makar Sankranti 2021 is upon us, and there is so much to do already. In Punjab, the festival is celebrated as Lohri, and it commemorates the passing of winter solstice. We know you already have a lot on your plate. Besides, we all need to keep the precautions in mind while planning for Lohri 2021, which is on January 13. But none of it means you won’t dress up like you should to enjoy the festival! Again, if you are someone who recently got married and it happens to be your first Lohri after marriage, there is double the reason to look your best. This is why, we bring you Lohri 2021 style-guide for newlyweds—all celebrity inspired! Heena Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Surbhi Chandna, Shraddha Arya and Sargun Mehta, let these famous TV personalities’ festival fashion inspire you to celebrate your first Lohri after marriage in panache!

On Lohri, if there is anything else which catches everyone’s attention, then it is how to dress up. It is an amazing time to showcase your fashion skills, while keeping things traditional. No matter what your go-to outfits could be, traditional outfits enhance beauty. We can get the brim-full essence of this festival by wearing typical Punjabi outfits. But there is more! While the salwar suit has its own charm for Lohri, there are other ethnic options too, which fits right, especially for those who just got married. Let these gorgeous Indian actresses show you how!

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

It is always fun to experiment with your traditional look. Adding a modern touch to your outfit, you can glam up for your first Lohri after marriage, just how the Naagin actress is turning heads!

Jasmin Bhasin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant is loved by her fans. She has been the most talked about since the beginning of the reality show and after her eviction. Even from inside the Bigg Boss house, Jasmin has been giving major fashion goals with her outfit choices. Light coloured outfits and minimal makeup can do wonders on Lohri.

Sargun Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

Punjabi sensation Sargun Mehta shows how you can look breath-taking in ethnic wear. If you are in no mood to experiment with your outfit, opting for a traditional sharara suit can be the best choice.

Shraddha Arya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

For that ‘Punjabi kudi’ look, you can just ditch everything else and go for salwar suit. In this pic, Shraddha is totally giving the newly-married vibe, and the outfit is accurate for someone who will be celebrating first Lohri after marriage.

Heena Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

There can be no celebrity-inspired style guide without Heena Khan on the list. Her embroidered pink suit with a lehenga skirt makes a great outfit choice for Lohri.

The celebration of Lohri will sure be minimal, considering the ongoing global health crisis. But that in no way means, you will have to minimise your fashion. We wish you and your family, a very Happy Lohri!

