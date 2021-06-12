Mouni Roy sure knows how to soar temperature, doesn't she? The Gold actress likes posing in some classic designs while ruling our heart, one outfit at a time. On days when she isn't shooting for her professional commitments, she's busy making the most of her time by posing in some ravishing pieces. The actress spent all her lockdown in Dubai last year while she was stuck and couldn't return to India. And just while we thought, she has returned finally, she left for Abu Dhabi once again. Mouni Roy Makes a Compelling Case for Bawsy Fashion Through Her Pinstripe Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

Mouni took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new visit and those instantly had our attention. Her recent fashion outing sees her decked up in all-black attire with matching heels. Roy picked a simple black crop top with delicate lace detailing at its hemline and paired it with a bodycon skirt. The outfit certainly accentuated her well-toned figure and looked jaw-dropping on her. She complimented her outfit with smoky eyes, nude lips and hair left open in natural curls. Overall, it was a simple outfit that had no scope of going wrong. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy was last seen in the ZEE5 movie, London Confidential and is currently awaiting the release of Brahmastra. She was also a part of a music video, Patli Kamariya.

