Mouni Roy needs no reason to slay. The Gold actress has the potential to keep slaying even in her loungewear. While the actress is currently ruling our hearts with her new single, Patli Kamariya, we are also digging her recent fashion outing that looks equal parts chic and bawsy. After observing most of her quarantine in Dubai last year, Mouni was finally back to the bay and is currently neck-deep in her different professional commitments. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Karisma Kapoor, Who Nailed This Monochrome Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra Better?

We recently spotted the Bong babe stepping out in her black and white pinstripe bodycon dress and boy did she look gorgeous! The dress perfectly accentuated her svelte figure and we can't stop raving about it. Mouni definitely nailed her outfit to the hilt and left us wanting for more. She paired her dress with white heels, though black pumps would have suited the outfit better. With her hair styled in messy waves, highlighted cheeks and light pink lips, she was able to elevate her look further. A clear winner from our end, we definitely rate it 10/10 on our style meter. Mouni Roy Exuding 'Wind in Her Hair, Sand in Her Toes' Vibes Through Her Recent Instagram Pictures.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of her upcoming releases, the actress has the most-awaited movie in her kitty - Brahmastra wherein she's playing the role of an antagonist. Post which, she's yet to announce her next outing. Mouni was also among the few lucky actors who had an opportunity to work amid a pandemic. She starred in ZEE5's London Confidential along with Purab Kohli and though the film received mixed reviews, we loved her performance in it and now we are looking forward to her next release.

