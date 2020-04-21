Radhika Apte Shares a Throwback Picture in her Green Polka Dot Bikini and Calling it Hot Would be an Understatement

Radhika Apte (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Apte sure knows how to turn our mundane Tuesday into something happening. While we're struggling to ditch our quarantine eating habits, the Andhadhun actress is busy flaunting her super hot bod in throwback pictures these days. Of course with the current lockdown in the country and all over the globe, travelling is out of the question but whoever said we can't take a trip down the memory lane? Besides Kareena and Sunny Leone who occasionally indulge in taking a nostalgic route, Radhika is another celebrity name who has prompted us to do the same. When Radhika Apte Spun a Colourful Travel Fable With This Fashionable Photoshoot!

Radhika took to her social media account to share a throwback picture in her green polka dot bikini. The picture certainly belonged to one of her many holiday albums and we wonder if she had a chance to use the scuba gear lying next to her. While polka dots are our personal favourite prints, beachwear and especially bikinis in them look a bit more sultry. If we are ever asked to describe her newest upload in a couple of words, we'll simply say, hotness personified. Radhika Apte Shares Her Chilled-Out Immigration Experience in London During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Radhika Apte's New Upload

View this post on Instagram Loving the locked down 😎#mindgames #nocoronaintheocean #sociallydistantdivingdesire #dreamingoftheocean A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:02am PDT

Radhika's super hot bikini picture has definitely set some tongues wagging. And as Vijay Verma rightly commented, we should thank her (sarcastically) for making us feel like shit. We were eagerly looking forward to having a good summer body but thanks to corona, our efforts and dedication all went in vain. So don't blame us but the virus.