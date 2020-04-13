When Radhika Apte Spun a Colourful Travel Fable With This Fashionable Photoshoot!

Radhika Apte for Travel + Leisure Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, what endears her the most is an honest intent to bend the norms of conventional beauty with a strong sense of self and a distinct sense of style. The millennial, Radhika Apte oozes self-love, self-confidence and self-acceptance in all that she does! For Radhika who rose to fame with Pad Man, Netflix's Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghoul, Andhadhun, it would be quite safe to say that she is on a roll and how! As the cover girl for the leading lifestyle magazine, Travel + Leisure, Radhika Apte took to finding a hidden gem in Dubai and painted a colourful and sordid fashion story around it. As a quintessential outsider whose unconventional, uncut and unabashed demeanour is always a delight, she demands an on-screen presence that resonates with an equally engaging off-screen persona. Even on the fashion front, Radhika takes an equal dose of those measured style strides with experimental style offerings. Her unconventional approach reflects in her fashion sense as well.

The photoshoot was lensed by Tarun Khiwal and styled by Divyak D'Souza with glam helmed by Deepa Verma. Here is a closer look at the as colourful as it can get amid a picturesque backdrop photoshoot. Radhika Apte Stands Tall, Radiates Brilliance in Black S&N by Shantanu Nikhil Ensemble!

With the Alserkal Avenue in Dubai as the backdrop, Radhika wore an Amit Aggarwal plisse asymmetrical dress in fine colour-blocking hues of pale blue and teal. A pseudo wet hairdo accompanied with heels.

A vision to behold in neon tulle and denim, Radhika flaunted Quod and Pero ensembles with en Inde jewellery and white boots from Truffle collection.

Radhika's vibe was in sync with the eL Seed mural as she sported ensembles of a multi-coloured jacket from Pero with contemporary denim by Huemn. Jewellery from Lune and heels from Truffle completed the look. Radhika Apte Glows, Glitters and Is Gorgeous in Gold, We Want Her Look ASAP!

Radhika sparked off a lustrous vibe wearing a Shivan and Narresh ensemble of a puffer jacket and skirt with jewellery from Oilo Stories and Misho Designs.

An ensemble from Huemn with a large sunhat and a brooding gaze completed her look. Radhika Apte Redefines the Term Ravishing in Red All the Way From Dubai!

On the professional front, Radhika Apte was last seen in The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel. She will be seen in Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.