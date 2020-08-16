The truly fashionable are beyond fashion! We are of course talking about the Nawab of Pataudi – the regal, manor born and debonair Saif Ali Khan! Additionally, he is witty, intelligent and a voracious reader as well! His distinguished fashion repertoire features a carefully curated vibe of classic suits, dapper bandhgalas and a laid back, casual vibe of comfortable kurta pyjamas and athleisure. He also experiments as the mood demands, like for instance teaming up a pair of Converse with a white kurta and glasses. To state in simple terms, Saif has a way of looking good even in the most basic look. But boy! When he suits up, he can charm the socks right off you with a rare subtlety. He turns a year older today and just like wine that only gets better with age, his rather mature style play endears endlessly! On-screen, he changed the concept of the stereotypical Bollywood hero and off-screen, Saif Ali Khan lives by the mantra, the simpler the better and all it takes are a few simpler outfits. A non-fussy dresser with a penchant to flip and embody class and sophistication, we rounded up some of his recent style moments in a brief fashion capsule.

Men’s fashion is underrated but Saif begs to differ from the contemporary wave of sporting all that’s in trend in tinsel town. Here are some of his dapper suit style moments that exemplify why swag is for boys and class is for men! Saif Ali Khan's Dilli Teaser Left You Surprised? Here's All You Need To Know About The Amazon Prime Video Original.

A Canali suit with a navy buttoned shirt and brown formal shoes greet us in this picture for Tanhaji promotions.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A green-toned suit by Selected was teamed with a white shirt and black formal shoes for Tanhaji promotions.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A grey suit with a crisp white shirt was teamed with brown shoes, a beard and gelled hair for the premiere of Sacred Games 2.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A glossy grey Tom Ford suit with a navy blue shirt and black shoes had gelled back hair and a strong beard and moustache game as accompaniments for Baazaar promotions. Taimur Interrupts Dad Saif Ali Khan's Interview Again and We Say Keep 'Em Coming Timmy.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For KWK 6, Saif took to flaunting a Tom Ford suit with white shoes, gelled back hair and a strong beard and moustache game.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell or Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Saif Ali Khan took to a monochrome Dolce and Gabbana suit with black glossy shoes and spiffed up hair. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Anniversary Special: 7 Pics That Show the Regal Romance of This Nawabi Couple.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a three-piece cream suit for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 rounding up the look with white and tan oxfords.

Saif Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is nothing like a well-tailored man in a well-tailored suit! Giving lessons in going suave, Saif’s arsenal is deeply influenced by his family's heritage and essentially highlights sombre classicism. Here’s wishing Saif Ali Khan, the new age man with a fine sense of self a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

