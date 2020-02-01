Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani Sizzle and Shine as the Best Dressed Celebs this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed Celebs this week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and Kajol decide to step out in style, you know the week was brilliant in terms of the style quotient. This time it was a perfect blend of everything and everyone who's nice and willing to add some spice. While Disha and Sara continued strutting in style for their film promotions, Katrina and Kajol grabbed all the opportunity they had to slay in some basic yet stylish pieces. It's time we elaborate on their fashion choices and even start a gush fest maybe. It's Sara Ali Khan v/s Ananya Panday! Atrangi Re to Clash with Shakun Batra's Next on Valentine's Day 2021.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Polka dots will never go out of style and Katrina is here to prove you why. A simple black polka dot shirt can look ah-mazing if worn right and paired with a yellow leather skirt like in this case. It essentially gives you retro vibes in a modern-day look. Pair it with strappy heels and wavy hair and you'll end up admiring yourself all day. Katrina Kaif Helms a Rasario Little White Dress As the Perfect Party Staple!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's white traditional attempt for Love Aaj Kal promotions secures gets a 10/10 from us. The white floral outfit by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor is a perfect attire to find a place in your wedding wardrobe this season and the fact that it's so heavily embroidered will help you ditch all the jewellery. Just a pair of colourful earrings and you should be sorted.

Kajol

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't we all love having a bandhani dupatta in our personal wardrobe? Kajol's recent look is in fact a testimony of it. An all-white traditional dress when paired with a solid colour bandhani dupatta looks fabulous and it's no rocket science. All you need is that one stunning piece from Rajasthan or Gujarat.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani is on a sartorial spree for Malang promotions. From cute dresses to bold cuts, the actress' stylist is having a great time styling her for different appearances and they all are exceptional. Well, only a petite figure and a charmer like her can manage to make a combination of a basic white shirt and jeans look so hot and happening.