Shakira Birthday Special: Every Time the Singing Sensation Managed to Slay on the Red Carpet (View Pics)

Shakira celebrates her 43rd birthday today and it's time we all groove to 'Waka Waka'. It's a rather special day for the singing sensation as she gets to celebrate her birthday while also gearing up for her performance at Super Bowl game. From wearing jeans on the red carpet to more feminine silhouettes and even ballroom gowns, the lady has definitely come a long way and her style evolution has been remarkable. Shakira Opens Up About Struggling With Depression Due To Vocal Cord Hemorrhage.

Columbia runs in her blood and her fashion picks are in sync with the same. The singer often finds herself strutting in style in bodycon gowns with delicate necklines otherwise don't match with her bohemian style. Over the years, her choices have evolved with times and today it's more about blending her rocker-chic style with contemporary silhouettes and modern vibes. As the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer gets ready to celebrate her special day, here's raising a toast to all her fashionable attempts from recent times. Have a look...

Shakira Shining in her Sparkly Golden Gown

Shakira Slaying in a Zuhair Murad Creation

Shakira in a Red Hot Furne One Strapless Gown

Shakira Nailing this Zuhair Murad Creation

Shakira's Classic Attempt

Shakira in a Carolina Herrera Design

Shakira Oozing Hotness in this Black Corset Gown

Shakira will join hands with Jennifer Lopez for Super Bowl's halftime performance. Speaking about these Latinas coming together for the first time, Lopez in her media interaction said, "When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that, to see that two Latinas are doing this in this country at this time, it's just very empowering for us." The singer is also looking forward to paying a tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.