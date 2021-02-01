Sonam Kapoor's a fashionista and she loves fashion like no one else. The actress should be in fact credited for making us aware of the word 'fashionista'. Her obsession for couture brands will never end but there are days when she decides to promote her family brand - Bhaane. Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja owns Bhaane and the actress, like any other proud wifey, leaves no chance in showing her support and love for it. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Trust Sonam to make the most basic of outfits look high-fashion! The actress paired her grey Bhaane separates with a mustard coloured trenchcoat from the house of Victoria Beckham. With chic black shoes and matching Gabriela Hearst handbag to go with, she enhanced her look further. Coming to her makeup, she kept her look glamorous by pairing it with red lips, smoky eyes, curled eyelashes, contoured cheeks and hair tied in a sleek bun. It was an amazing attempt and we are all hearts for it.

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam's currently in London, staying with her beau but she has also started working on her next. The actress is gearing up to play a blind girl in her next and from what we heard, the script is ah-mazing! Here's looking forward to its future announcements and more appearances from her side.

