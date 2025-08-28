1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Date and Muhurat Time: Ganesh Visarjan is an important day that marks the last day of the rituals of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The 10-day-long Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great devotion across India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa. The Visarjan day marks the farewell of Lord Ganesha after His stay in homes and pandals, ranging from one-and-a-half days to eleven days. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 took place on Wednesday, August 27. However, Ganpati Visarjan takes place on different days depending on family traditions and regional customs. Devotees prepare to immerse their beloved Ganpati idols with deep devotion, following the age-old traditions and rituals. The searches around Ganpati Visarjan after 1.5 days are, 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan, 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Date, 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan Time, 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Time, 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan Muhurat, 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025, and more are going viral. Let’s look at the 1.5 days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 date, tithi, muhurat timings and the correct way to bid farewell to Bappa. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi: Auspicious Timings and Shubh Muhurat To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa After Ganeshotsav.

While some devotees perform the visarjan on the 1.5-day mark, others continue the celebrations for 3, 5, or 7 days, with the grandest immersion ceremonies usually happening on the 11th day. In 2025, the Ganesh Visarjan will take place after one and a Half days on Thursday, August 28, 2025. If you are looking online for Ganesh Visarjan 1.5 Date, important timings and significance, scroll below to get all the details. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ward-Wise List of Artificial Ganapati Immersion Sites Made by BMC Across Mumbai.

Ganesh Visarjan Date for 1.5- Day Ganpati

The Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5 days Ganpati falls on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan Timings for 1.5-Day Ganpati

According to drikpanchang, here are the timings for Ganesh Visarjan after 1.5 days date, timings are as follows:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:23 to 15:28

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 17:00 to 18:32

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 18:32 to 21:28

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 00:23 to 01:51, August 29

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 03:19 to 06:14, August 29

Significance of Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion by devotees as this day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Ganpati Visarjan, the farewell immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, is an emotional moment for devotees of Lord Ganesha. The grandest immersion ceremonies usually happen on the 11th day, also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganpati Visarjan Rituals

The farewell of Lord Ganesha is marked with devotion, music, and rituals that symbolise both celebration and detachment. On the day of visarjan, devotees perform aarti, offer flowers, modaks, and coconuts, and chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya" before beginning the immersion procession. The idol is carried with reverence, often accompanied by dhol-tasha and dance, before being immersed in water as a mark of returning Bappa to his celestial abode. This ritual signifies the cycle of creation and dissolution, teaching devotees the values of faith, humility, and letting go.

Each chosen day holds spiritual meaning, symbolising devotion, completion of rituals, and bidding farewell with love and respect. Each chosen day holds spiritual meaning, where devotees engage in the completion of rituals and bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with love and respect.

