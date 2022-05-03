Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be celebrated on May 3. Commemorated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya tithi in the month of Vaishakha, this celebration is believed to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus across the world. There are various traditions and rituals that are focused on this day. One key aspect of celebrating Akshaya Tritiya is investing in gold, silver, metal items or new vehicles, furniture and other symbols of prosperity. People often share Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, Akshaya Tritiya greetings and messages, Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Facebook Greetings, GIF Messages, SMS, HD Wallpapers & Quotes To Celebrate Akha Teej.

The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej and Manda in Jharkhand. This spring festival is believed to help people appease Goddess Lakshmi and fill one's life with all the prosperity in the world. In Sanskrit, the word Akshaya means "never decreasing" in the sense of "prosperity, hope, joy, success", while "Tritiya" means "third phase of the moon". Akshaya Tritiya, therefore, translates to the day of prosperity.

In addition to the individual celebration of Akshaya Tritiya, which involves investing in various new items and praying for the continued blessing of prosperity in one's family, people also celebrate this day as a community. And as we prepare to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2022, here are some Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, Akshaya Tritiya greetings and messages, Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with your family and friends.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Spiritually-Blessed Year Ahead. Happy Akha Teej 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022. Let This Festive Season Bring With It Endless Happiness and Joy.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Dher Saari Shubh Kamnaye. Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Hamesha Apni Krupa Banaye Rahkhee.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Bless You With Joy, Opulence and Prosperity. Wishing a Bright Future in Your Life.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buy Gold This Akshaya Tritiya and Wealth and Prosperity Will Walk to Your Home. Happy Akha Teej 2022.

The performance of Akshay Tritiya Puja is also believed to be a specially important event to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and have a year filled with prosperity and happiness. We hope that this Akshaya Tritiya takes you one step closer to your goals and fills your life with love and light.

