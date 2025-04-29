Akshaya Tritiya 2025, also known as Akha Teej is on April 30. This annual observance is an important Hindu festival that is believed to bring good luck and success to one and all. Every year, Akshaya Tritiya witnesses thousands of religious Hindus investing in items that are indicative of prosperity, like gold, platinum, or even other metal objects. It is believed that investing in these items on the day of Akshaya Tritiya promises a prosperous year full of wealth and success. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance, when to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya and why it is important.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. Also known as Akha Teej, it is one of the most important Teej celebrations, after Dhanteras observance during Diwali. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 will be marked on April 30. The Tritiya Tithi for Akshaya Tritiya 2025 begins at 05:31 PM on Apr 29 and will go on till 02:12 PM on Apr 30. Every year, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, people make it a point to invest in items that are indicative of one’s wealth, success and prosperity. Gold is known to be the most popular item that people invest in.

When to Buy Gold During Akshaya Tritiya?

Buying gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya has always been touted to be a great way of bringing prosperity and good luck into one’s life. Individuals often focus on specific time periods when the gold can be bought.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:31 PM April 29 to 06:11 AM, April 30

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 06:06 AM to 02:12 PM, April 30

In addition to buying gold, people also read the Akshaya Tritiya Katha, and offer prayers to the almighty. Akshaya Tritiya day is ruled by God Vishnu who is the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity and it is believed that this marked the first day of the treta yog. We hope that the celebration of Akshaya Tritiya 2025 brings with it the happiness and good luck that you deserve. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2025!

