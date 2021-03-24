The auspicious occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi, also known as Amalaka Ekadashi, is here, and devotees of Lord Vishnu are gearing up for the puja preparations. The Hindu holy day is celebrated on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon, in the lunar month of Phalgun. People also worship the amalaka or amla tree known as the Indian gooseberry. As we celebrate the festival, here we bring you Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 messages and WhatsApp stickers. These Lord Vishnu HD images, greetings, wishes and photos can be shared through Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other applications. All you need to do is download these Amalaka Ekadashi photos to share on social media platforms.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 begins on March 24 and ends on March 25. Lord Vishnu, for whom ekadashis are sacred, is believed to reside in the amla tree. The tree is ritually worshipped to get the grace of the deity. The day also marks the beginning of the main celebrations for Holi, the Hindu festival of colours. As we celebrate Amalaka Ekadashi 2021, check out these latest collections of Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Lord Vishnu photos, Amalaka Ekadashi Facebook wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram messages and more to send to your family and friends on the auspicious occasion.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaka Ekadshi 2021!

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaki Ekadshi 2021!

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaka Ekadshi 2021!

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Amalaki Ekadashi to You and Your Family!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. On this Amalaka Ekadashi, we hope Lord Vishnu bestows his blessings upon you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).