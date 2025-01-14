Indian Army Day is celebrated every year in the country with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Indian Army Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. The celebration is dedicated to honouring the valour, sacrifices, and bravery of the Indian soldiers. It also marks the day when Field Marshal KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. This day commemorates the army’s service in protecting the country and its unity. The day is celebrated with parades, tributes, events, seminars, workshops, cultural programmes, processions, and speeches. To celebrate the day, share Indian Army Day 2025 wishes and greetings. Indian Army Day 2025: The Grenadiers Regiment of the Indian Army; Its Role, History and Notable Achievements To Honour the Military Unit (Watch Video).

On this day, many soldiers are awarded and honoured with medals for their exemplary service and commitments. The country also remembers all the soldiers and their families who sacrificed their lives for the country. This day unites the people of the country, with everyone expressing their gratitude to the Indian Army. It is common to share heartfelt messages on this day. If you are looking for wishes to share, look no further; simply scroll below. To help, we have curated a list of greetings and images and Happy Indian Army Day HD images, quotes, messages, and wallpapers. You can easily download them for free online and share them on social media or with friends and family through WhatsApp or Facebook. Army Day Parade 2025: Robotic Mules To Feature in Indian Army's First Parade in Pune on January 15, Rehearsal Video Surfaces.

The celebration reminds us of the army’s dedication to protecting our country and preserving the peace. This Indian Army Day 2025, let us honour the courage and sacrifices of our soldiers. Don’t forget to share the above wishes with near and dear ones.

