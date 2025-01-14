Army Day in India, also called Indian Army Day, is celebrated every year in the country on January 15. Indian Army Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. It honours the soldiers of the Indian Army and their bravery. On this day, we remember the sacrifices that the army made to protect our country. The day is celebrated with parades and ceremonies. To learn more about the Indian army and the celebration, watch the The Grenadiers: A Pillar of Strength in the Indian Army video below. It talks about the Grenadiers, one of the oldest regiments in the Indian Army, which was raised in 1778. The Grenadiers are made of the most skilled and toughest soldiers from various regiments. They are selected during training in some of the most challenging combat situations. To know more about the regiment, their history, role, and achievements, watch the Regiment Diaries, Indian Army video below. Army Day (India) Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

'Regiment Diaries,' Indian Army Video:

