On January 15, 2025, Pune will host the Army Day Parade for the first time, showcasing cutting-edge military technology, including the futuristic robotic mules. These Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGV), recently inducted into the Indian Army, will be part of a special marchpast. The robotic mules, designed for operational purposes in forward areas, can climb stairs, navigate steep slopes, and operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C. Each mule can carry a 15kg payload and is remotely operated, demonstrating the Army’s commitment to advanced technological integration. This year’s parade will also feature mechanised columns, marching contingents, and a display of India’s military strength and innovations. Indian Army Launches Promotional Video For Army Day Parade 2025 At IFFI Goa As Pune to Host Historic Event in January (Watch).

Pune Hosts Historic Army Day Parade with Robotic Mules Display

