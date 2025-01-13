Bhogi 2025 Wishes in Telugu and Bhogi Subhakankshalu HD Images: Bhogi, the first day of the vibrant four-day Sankranti festival, is a deeply cultural and spiritual occasion, especially in the southern states of India like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Bhogi Pandigai 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2025, with the moment of Bhogi Sankranti occurring at 9:03 AM on January 14, 2025. It is a time to embrace new beginnings, bid farewell to the old, and celebrate the harvest season with joy and unity. Here's a collection of Bhogi Subhakankshalu in Telugu HD images, Bhogi wishes in Telugu, Happy Bhogi Pandigai greetings, Bhogi Subhakankshalu greetings in Telugu, Bhogi 2025 messages in Telugu and more to share with family and friends. Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Bhogi Greetings With These WhatsApp Images, HD Wallpapers, Messages and Quotes on the First Day of Pongal.

This special day is dedicated to discarding the old and welcoming the new. It is a spiritual practice of letting go of past miseries, bad memories, and material attachments and embracing a fresh perspective for the year ahead. As the first day of the Sankranti festivities, Bhogi sets the tone for the following days, which include Makar Sankranti (January 14), Kanuma Panduga/Mattu Pongal, and Mukkanuma/Kaanum Pongal—each carrying its own unique customs and celebrations.

While Bhogi is a day filled with rituals and festive preparations, it is also a time to come together with family and friends. The sharing of delicious food, the exchanging of good wishes, and the joyous moments spent together foster stronger relationships and spread warmth and positivity.

A simple wish like, “May this Bhogi bring new hopes, fresh opportunities, and endless happiness to your life!” can uplift someone's day and encourage them to start afresh. Whether it’s a family member, a close friend, or a colleague, sending warm messages filled with positivity can create a ripple of joy, making this day even more special for everyone. Check out Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2025 wishes, images, Bhogi Pongal HD wallpapers, Bhogi Subhakankshalu in Telugu HD images, Bhogi WhatsApp status, greetings and quotes:

As we celebrate this auspicious day, let us share our warmth, send our best wishes, and spread happiness to everyone around us. This Bhogi, may the light of positivity guide your way forward into a year of fulfilment and success.

