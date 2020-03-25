Chaitra Navratri 2020: Worship the Nine Forms of Goddess Durga (Navdurga) to Mark the Auspicious Festival

Goddess Durga (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The festival of Navratri is here, and the excitement levels are sky-high. The festive occasion of Navratri is considered to be one of the most important festivals for the people of the Hindu community. Navratri is celebrated for nine nights and ten days. It symbolises worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, also popularly known as Navdurga. There’s a lot of interesting things to know when it comes to knowing about the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga – also known as Goddesses of War – and is known as a symbol of Victory of Good over Evil. We at LatestLY, detailed information about nine forms of Durga ahead as we begin the auspicious festival of nine nights. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Messages and Vikram Samvat 2077 Greetings.

There are different names, different origins, for every manifestation of Goddess Durga. Each of the nine forms is worshipped on nine different days of Navratri. We bring you all the details here:

1. Shailaputri

The word Shailaputri means ‘daughter of a mountain’. She is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Shailputri is said to be the absolute form of Mother Nature and is also known as Sati, Bhavani, Pavati, and Hemavati.

2. Brahmacharini

Brahma means ‘the absolute reality, and also sacred knowledge’, and charini means conduct, engaging, and moving within. She is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Brahmacharini is the female equivalent to those practise Brahmacharya.

3. Chandraghanta

Chandra means ‘moon’, and ghanta means ‘bell’. It is said she inspires confidence and courage in a person, and is always ready to fight the devil. She is worshipped on the 3rd day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that the sound of the moon-bell on her forehead drives evil away.

4. Kushmanda

Ku means ‘little’, ushma means ‘warmth or energy’, and anda is the last part of the word Brahmand, which means The Universe. She is worshipped on the 4th day of Chaitra Navratri. It is said that she is so powerful that she lives inside the sun.

5. Skandamata

Skandamata is the mother of Skanda – another name of War God and his son Kartikeya. Hence, her name is the literal translation, i.e. Skandamata. She is worshipped on the 5th day of Chaitra Navratri. She is also popularly known as ‘The Goddess of Fire’, and/or Goddess Padmasana

6. Katyayani

Katyayani, who was the daughter of sage Katyayana, was born to help the gods to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She is worshipped on the 6th day of Chaitra Navratri. She is known for her anger, vengeance, and her victory over the demons.

7. Kalaratri

Kalaratri’s literal meaning is ‘death night’. It is said that she is the fiercest and most feared manifestations of Goddess Durga. She is worshipped on the 7th day of Chaitra Navratri. She is mostly known to slay the notorious demons Sumbha and Nishumbha.

8. Mahagauri

Maa Mahagauri is known as the Goddess of purity, and cleanliness. It is said that any person who pleases her, by a genuine heart, all their flaws and mistakes will disappear. She is worshipped on the 8th day of Chaitra Navratri.

9. Siddhidhatri

Siddhi means ‘supernatural power’, and dhatri means ‘giver or awarder’. She is worshipped on the 9th day of Chaitra Navratri. It is said that she fulfils all the divine aspirations of all her devotees. It is believed that Siddhidhatri is considered to be one part, i.e. left, of Lord Shiva’s body. Hence, she is also called as Ardhanarishwar.

There is a lot to know when it comes to Chaitra Navratri. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020.