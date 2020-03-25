Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes & Vikram Samvat 2077 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Maa Durga Photos and SMS to Send on Hindu New Year

Happy Chaitra Navratri messages and wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

A very significant festive occasion will be celebrated in the country today, the beginning of Chaitra Navaratri. Starting on March 25, until the next nine days, people will worship Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations. The day also kicks off Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2077. While most of us are aware of the Navratri that precedes Diwali, Chaitra Navratri marks the arrival of spring and begins with the first month of the Hindu calendar. This day is also celebrated with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Although this time, there won't be much of celebrations because of the Coronavirus crisis gripping nations worldwide, you can always be a part of it by sending your wishes and greetings virtually. Thus there is more search for Chaitra Navaratri messages, Happy Navratri greetings, Goddess Durga GIFs, and WhatsApp stickers. You will also find Happy Hindu New Year 2020 wishes, Chaitra Navratri greetings, Happy Vikram Samvat 2077 images, HD wallpapers, Vikram Samvat 2077 wishes, Vikram Samvat 2077 messages and more. Given below, we have made a special collection of the same, which you can freely download. Chaitra Navratri 2020 and Vikram Samvat 2077 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings & Hike Messages to Celebrate Hindu New Year.

Chaitra Navratri celebrations are similar to the ones in Sharad Navaratri. Several women keep a fast through the nine days and worship each form of Durga Maa on each day. The last day of the Chaitra Navratri festival is celebrated with Ram Navami, which will be celebrated on April 2 this year. Here are a few wishes and images which you can download for free and send to your friends and family. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Images & Navdurga HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Navaratri With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings to Celebrate The Festival of Maa Durga.

Message reads: A Very Happy Chaitra Navratri to You. May You Find Happiness, Health and Prosperity Along With Choicest Blessings of Almighty. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Message reads: May This Chaitra Navratri Put an End to All the Negativeness That Surround You and Leave You With Happiness and Smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Message reads: Wishing You a Beautiful and High-Spirited Bringing to the New Year. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Chaitra Navratri. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Message reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I Am Sending Warm Greetings to You for a Happy and Cheerful Year Ahead. Happy Chaitra Navratri

How to Download Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp stickers are the new in-thing of sending across messages. For every festive occasion, there are special stickers made available on the Play Store. Search for Navratri WhatsApp stickers and download the ones you like. Or simply click here. We hope the above messages, images and greetings help you to celebrate this festival digitally. Please, do not venture out in a time of this crisis and pass on your messages to your family through social media. LatestLY wishes you Happy Chaitra Navratri!