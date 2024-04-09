Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated over nine days during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, which typically falls in March or April. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu lunar calendar and is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, with the first day being particularly important. The first day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with the ritual of Ghatsthapna (also spelt as Ghatasthapana), which marks the beginning of the nine-day festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Ghatsthapna Shubh Muhurat

The best time for establishing the Kalash aka Ghatasthapana on Chaitra Navratri will be 50 minutes on Tuesday, April 9. On this day you can establish the Kalash between 06:05 to 10:16 in the morning. The auspicious time from 11:57 to 12:47 in the morning will be the best because this will be Abhijeet Muhurta.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Significance

Ghatsthapna involves the installation of a Kalash, or sacred pot, filled with water and topped with mango leaves, a coconut, and a red cloth. This Kalash symbolizes the presence of Goddess Durga in the household and is worshipped throughout the festival.

Chaitra Navratri Puja Vidhi

The Puja Vidhi, or the ritual of worship, on the first day of Chaitra Navratri involves offering prayers and offerings to Goddess Shailaputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes before performing the puja. They offer flowers, fruits, and other offerings to the goddess, along with reciting mantras and singing bhajans in her praise.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri holds great significance as it symbolizes the start of a new year and is believed to bring prosperity and happiness. It is a time for spiritual renewal and seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga for a fruitful year ahead. The festival is also an occasion for family gatherings, feasting, and cultural celebrations.

Chaitra Navratri is a festival of immense importance in Hindu culture, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The first day, with its Ghatsthapna and Puja Vidhi, sets the tone for the entire festival, invoking the blessings of Goddess Durga for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual well-being.

