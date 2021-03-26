Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, alias Shivaji Bhonsale I, is remembered as one of the bravest rulers in Indian history. He was the first Chhatrapati of the Maratha empire and is popularly known for his courage and warfare strategies. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure across India and is worshipped all over the country, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. Every year, people celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti to commemorate the life and achievements of the great Maratha ruler. There are several rituals associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. If you are an ardent follower of Shivaji Maharaj and his accomplishments, you’d be glad to find out more about Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 – its date, rituals, and significance, here.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 Date

There are two occasions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti every year. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festive event of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was observed on February 19 this year. However, historians differ on his original date of birth.

Hence, the festival of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar and traditions as well. This year, the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on March 31, i.e., Wednesday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Puja Vidhi and Samagri List

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a significant figure in Indian history. Shivaji is worshipped religiously in different parts of India. There are a number of rituals and traditions that people follow in praise of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

If you are planning to organise Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at home or public places, here’s the simple and short samagri list you need to keep handy. The samagri list of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti puja consists of idol or pictures of Shivaji Maharaj, fresh flowers, fruits, sweets, traditional food items, vermillion, rice, sandalwood, rose leaves, precious metals, and Goddess Bhavani, as he was her sincere devotee.

People throng to famous temples, forts, and historical places which are associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They offer prayers and tributes to the brave soul who united several Maratha rulers and was a thorn in the flesh of the Mughal empire and European colonial rulers.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti History and Significance

As we all know the accomplishments and achievement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it will be only fitting to pay tributes to the brave ruler of the Maratha empire on a dedicated day. Also, popularly known as Haindava Dharmodhaarak, Shivaji was a popular leader and ruled the masses according to his principles. He revived many ancient Hindu socio-economic and political traditions during his tenure, which were carried forward by his predecessors.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj left behind a lasting legacy. Even after two centuries of his death, his life and achievements are celebrated like a festival in parts of India. There are processions, roadshows, and pujas conducted in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and other states.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji 2021. Do share this piece of information about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti as per Hindu traditions and enlighten your loved ones about this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).