The day dedicated to Children across India is here. Honouring the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day, also known as Bal Diwas. He was very fond of children, and his wish to provide them with a quality education is known to all. Children’s Day is celebrated in a huge manner in the country. However, because of the pandemic, a lot of events are being cancelled. But Children’s Day 2020 virtual celebration is surely on. Keeping that in mind, we bring you Children’s Day 2020 wishes in Hindi. These messages, greetings and Bal Diwas images can be downloaded and send through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers which are available for both Android and iOS applications.

Children’s Day is a significant celebration in India. It is day off from studies. Schools will come up with different celebration ideas, to engage kids in different activities through which they also get to know why November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day. Again, there are other competitions that include different fancy dress and costume ideas where kids would dress up like Jawaharlal Nehru for the day and give speeches about him. The day is all about having fun, and this year, it will be observed virtually. This is why, sending Happy Children’s Day messages work the best during the time, when face to face celebration is a big no-no. Download these Children’s Day 2020 wishes in Hindi, Bal Divas greetings, images and messages to send across on November 14, 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Chacha Nehru Ka. Komal Mann Aur Kachi Kaliyon Ka. Mann K Sacche Ye Pyare Bache. Chacha Nehru Ko Hai Pyare Bacche. Bal Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab the Din Bachpan K, Vo the Bohut Suhane Pal. Udasi Se Na tha Naata, Gussa Toh Kabhi Na tha Aata. Bal Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bachpan ke din bhula na dena, aaj hanse kal rula na dena. Ichak daana pichak daana, daane upar daana, kitna pyaara tha bachpan mastana. Bal Divas ki badhai!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj ka din hai bachchon ka, komal mann ka aur kachchi kalaaiyon ka, mann ke sachche ye pyare bachche, Chacha Nehru ko hain pyare bachche. Bal Divas ki badhai!

How to Download Children’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Children’s Day festival is a lot more fun, thanks to these amazing collections of stickers and images available for WhatsApp users. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Happy Children’s Day 2020, everyone!

