Chitragupta Puja is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October or November. Chitragupta Puja 2022 will begin at 2.42 pm on October 26 and will end at 12.45 pm on October 27. On this day, people worship pens, pencils and notebooks. It is also referred to as Kalam Daavat Puja and is widely celebrated by the Kayastha community. As you worship Lord Chitragupta on this day, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of Chitragupta Puja 2022 greetings that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Chitragupta Puja 2022 Date in Diwali Calendar: Know Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating The Festival Dedicated to Lord Chitragupta.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Chitragupta keeps a record of all human beings and decides who will go to hell or heaven scrutinizing their deeds. He was created from the soul and mind of Lord Brahma and according to Hindu mythology, he is closely associated with the God of death, Lord Yama. Therefore, he was given the right to write Vedas like Brahmins and also assigned the duty of Kshatriyas. Here are Chitragupta Puja 2022 greetings that you can download and send to your loved ones to wish them with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages: Celebrate Dawat Puja After Diwali With Greetings and Yama Dwitiya Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Aap Sabhi Ko Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy and Auspicious Chitragupta Puja 2022!

Wishing You a Happy and Joyful Chitragupta Puja!

May the Lord of Justice Bring You Happiness and Joy. May You Be in His Good Books Always! Wish You a Happy Chitragupta Pooja

Greetings to Everyone on the Day of Worshipping Lord Chitragupta. May You Have a Beautiful Future Ahead!

It is believed that worshipping Lord Chitragupta helps devotees get his blessings and it removes the impact of their bad deeds in his record book. Because Chitragupta decides whether a particular soul should be rewarded with moksha or should be punished for his evil deeds, therefore, people observe Chitragupta Puja to stay in his good books. Wishing everyone a Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022!

