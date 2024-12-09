Christmas Card Day is an annual Christian occasion that is celebrated December 9 every year to honour the tradition of sending holiday greetings for Christmas. The day also marks the discovery of the first commercial Christmas card as a mean to spread love and happiness. It’s a day to reflect on the joy and connection these simple, heartfelt gestures bring during the festive season. The celebrations are aimed to inspire people to write and send Christmas cards to family, friends, and loved ones and celebrate the art of handwritten and personalised messages in the digital world. In this article, let’s know more about Christmas Card Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world, highlighting the joy and warmth that cards bring during the holiday season. Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25.

Christmas Card Day 2024 Date

Christmas Card Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 9.

Christmas Card Day History

Christmas Card Day commemorates Sir Henry Cole, who, in 1843, commissioned the creation of the first commercial Christmas card in London. The card, illustrated by John Callcott Horsley, featured a festive scene with the message, "A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You." Sir Henry Cole's idea was to make holiday greetings accessible to a broader audience, marking the beginning of a cherished tradition.

Christmas Card Day Significance

Christmas Card Day is a fun-filled event that is celebrated with great fervour by Christians around the world. Handwritten cards always add a personal touch with heartwarming messages written on then. On this day, you can design or purchase cards and mail them to loved ones. This day is a perfect time to express gratitude, love, and wishes for the coming year. It is a perfect reminder to slow down during the holiday rush and connect with families and loved ones in a meaningful ways!

