Cyber Monday is a major online shopping event observed annually in the United States of America (USA) on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Every year, the date falls between November 26 and December 2, depending on the year. In 2024, Cyber Monday will be marked on Monday, December 2. Cyber Monday was created to encourage consumers to shop online, complementing the in-store deals of Black Friday. Since its inception in 2005, Cyber Monday has grown into a global event, marking one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

Cyber Monday has become the online equivalent of Black Friday and offers a way for smaller retail websites to compete with larger chains. Since its inception, the annual US event has become an international marketing term used by online retailers around the world. In this article, let’s know more about Cyber Monday 2024 date, history and the significance of the annual event in the US.

Cyber Monday 2024 Date

Cyber Monday 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 2.

Cyber Monday History

Cyber Monday was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The shopping event, which originated in 1950 with retail stores lowering prices and extending hours, evolved into a global online phenomenon in 2000, boasting one of the highest worldwide sales, and subsequently inspired the creation of Cyber Monday in 2005. As per historical records, the term Cyber Monday was coined by Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation and Scott Silverman and made its debut on November 28, 2005, in a Shop.org press release entitled 'Cyber Monday Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year.'

Cyber Monday Significance

Cyber Monday is one of the largest and biggest online shopping events that is designed for e-commerce by offering discounts across websites, apps, and online marketplaces. Originally a US event, it now sees participation worldwide, with countries adopting their own versions. On this day, there are massive discounts on electronics, clothing, home goods, subscriptions, and digital services and people can shop from anywhere with internet access at their comfort.

