Darsha Amavasya is the no-moon day i.e. Amavasya, that is particularly significant in the Hindu lunar calendar for performing rituals dedicated to ancestors, also known as Pitru. Darsha Amavasya is also a time for new beginnings and seeking divine blessings. Darsha Amavasya 2024 date in December falls on Monday, December 30. The tithi will begin at 04:01 AM on December 30 and end at 03:56 AM on December 31. In this article, let’s know more about Darsha Amavasya date in December 2024, puja rituals and the significance of the day. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Darsha Amavasya 2024 Date and Tithi

Darsha Amavasya in December 2024 falls on Monday, December 30. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 04:01 AM on December 30 and end at 03:56 AM on December 31.

Darsha Amavasya Puja Rituals

Observing a fast on the day of Darsha Amavasya is considered auspicious. Many people eat a single vegetarian meal after completing rituals and breaking the fast.

On this day, Pitru Tarpanam is an important ritual. Devotees prepare offerings of water, black sesame seeds, rice, and durbha grass. They perform the ritual by standing in water or near a sacred river while chanting mantras to appease ancestors.

Offering food to cows, crows, and dogs is also significant on this day.

Donating food, clothes, or money to the poor and Brahmins is considered auspicious. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Darsha Amavasya Significance

Darsha Amavasya holds great significance in Hinduism and it is particularly significant in the Hindu lunar calendar for performing rituals dedicated to ancestors (Pitru). The word ‘Darsha’ is derived from the Sanskrit term ‘Darsha Shraaddha’, referring to the rituals performed to honour ancestors during Amavasya. Many Hindus perform Tarpanam to pay homage to their ancestors, seeking their blessings for peace and prosperity.

