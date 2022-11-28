The Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare is observed by the United Nations (UN) on November 30 each year. This day remembers the victims of chemical warfare and affirms the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ commitment to the cause and aims at promoting the goals of peace, security, and multilateralism. The day is officially recognised by the United Nations (UN) and has been observed since 2005. International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2022: Know the Date, Theme & Significance of This Day To Honour the Victims.

History of Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

As per historical records, during the last day of the United Nations Tenth Session of the Conference of the State Parties on November 11, 2005, the members of the UN officially recognised the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare. This was done following a suggestion by Rogelio Pfirter, Director-General of the Secretariat. Remembrance Day 2022 Date: Know All About History, Significance and Ways To Observe Armistice Day in Honour of Martyrs in the United States.

Earlier, April 29 was chosen as the date for the event's celebration because the Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force on that day in 1997. However, the date was changed to November 30 (or the first day of the regular session of the Conference, when appropriate) at the 20th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2015. Meanwhile, April 29 was designated "International Day for the Foundation of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons" ("OPCW Day") instead. In 2018, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched Securing our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament, outlining a vision of disarmament actions that help set our world on a path towards sustainable peace and security for all.

Significance of Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

This day aims to encourage efforts for eliminating the use of chemical weapons. The history of the serious efforts to achieve chemical disarmament ended with the conclusion of the Chemical Weapons Convention which began more than a century ago. Chemical weapons were used on a massive scale during World War I, resulting in more than 100,000 fatalities and a million casualties.

It raises awareness and focuses on the elimination of the threat of chemical weapons. In 2013, while observing the day, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gave a speech where he stated: "On this Remembrance Day, I urge the international community to intensify efforts to rid the world of chemical weapons, along with all other weapons of mass destruction. Let us work together to bring all States under the Convention and promote its full implementation. This is how we can best honour past victims and liberate future generations from the threat of chemical weapons".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).