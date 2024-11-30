Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare 2024 is on November 30. This annual commemoration is focused on paying tribute to the victims of chemical warfare and has been a UN recognised holiday since 2005. Every year, to celebrate Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, people often pay homage to those who lost their lives due to chemical warfare and encourage people worldwide to put an end to the use of chemical weapons. As we celebrate Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare and more. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare 2024 Date

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare 2024 is on November 30. This annual celebration is sure to be celebrated with a lot of love and peace by people across the world. The United Nations officially recognised the celebration of Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare on November 11, 2005. The celebration of Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare used to be marked on April 29, until 2015, when it was finally changed to November 30. National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day That Remembers the Victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare Significance

Chemical warfare has serious long-standing impacts on the innocent civilians living in the area. While a lot of countries worldwide have already pledged to either give up or destroy their stockpile of chemical weapons, there are a few countries like Israel, Egypt, South Sudan and North Korea, who have not ratified the convention and are suspected to possess chemical weapons. The celebration of the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare aims to encourage the end of the use of these weapons and also remember those whose lives have been permanently altered because of these weapons.

The celebration of Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare is also seen as a day to reaffirm the commitment of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to the elimination of the threat of chemical weapons, thereby promoting the goals of peace, security, and multilateralism. We hope that this Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, you do just that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).